Grade R pupil dies in freak scholar transport accident
The pupil reportedly sustained serious injuries while boarding a school bus on Friday morning
A six-year-old grade R pupil from Letsatsing Primary Mine School in Carletonville died after being injured in a freak scholar transport accident on Friday morning.
The Gauteng department of education (GDE) confirmed the incident. It said the pupil was reportedly injured while boarding a bus for school in the morning and was rushed to Carletonville Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries that afternoon.
According to the department's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, the circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by law enforcement agencies.
Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane has conveyed his condolences to those affected by the tragedy.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and assure them of our full support during this difficult time,” said Chiloane.
Department officials are expected to visit the family on Sunday.
Mabona said the psychosocial support unit will be made available to the school community, bereaved family, pupils, and educators.
The department also provided clarity on some educational issues.
Mabona said the department is aware of concerns about water, electricity and sanitation at Theresa Park Primary and Secondary Schools.
He said the department applied to the City of Tshwane for service connections, which remain pending due to rezoning requirements.
“While this process continues, interim provisions have been made, including boreholes for water, generators and solar panels for electricity, septic tanks, flushing mobile ablutions and drinking fountains.”
Mabona said services at the primary school have remained stable, but the secondary school has experienced technical challenges with its electricity systems, partly due to interference with the infrastructure.
To address this, they have installed protective fencing around pumps and generators, re-inducted staff on operating systems and initiated upgrades such as servicing the generator and solar panels, improving borehole filtration and installing additional water fountains.
“Accordingly, both schools have necessary facilities, as flushing mobile toilets with basins and urinals are in place, supplemented by borehole water and water tanker deliveries when needed. Longer-term solutions, including municipal connections, are being pursued in partnership with the Gauteng department of infrastructure development (GDID),” he said.
Mabona said the department is also aware of the absence of a stand-alone high school in Zuurbekom and in the interim Zuurbekom Primary has been converted into a combined school now accommodating pupils from grades R to 10.
“Plans are under way to phase in grade 11 in 2026, with additional classrooms to be provided to support this expansion. Our challenges in securing a suitable site to build a high school affected on delays for the establishment of a new facility.”
On addressing educational needs in Randburg and the issue of land at Northcliff, Mabona confirmed that the department has no record of authorising the sale or disposal of number 3 Neale Crescent in Northcliff and emphasised that the GDID is the custodian responsible for managing and disposing of government-owned properties.
“We acknowledge that the northern parts of Randburg face pressure from oversubscribed schools due to new residential developments. Though the property had previously been considered for school development, its access challenges and size made it unsuitable for a full-scale school. However, the property remains viable for an early childhood development centre. Accordingly, no new schools have been built in Randburg since 2015, and none are planned in the next decade, as current infrastructure investment is prioritised in high-growth residential corridors further north,” said Mabona.
