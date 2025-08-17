News

Warm temperatures expected in most parts of the country

Temperatures are starting to warm up in parts of the country as winter exits

17 August 2025
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Gauteng is set to experience a significant warm up from midweek. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

As South Africa begins its transition out of winter, the South African Weather Service said temperatures are expected to rise noticeably across the country, with Gauteng set to warm up significantly from midweek.

This marks a shift from the cooler days of early August and signals the start of a warmer season across much of the interior.

Senior forecaster Tokelo Chiloane said the Southern African meteorological winter will come to an end by the end of August.

“So we start to see an influx of spring conditions, and we start to see a gradual increase of maximum temperatures,” she said.

She added the coming week will be a bit warmer than last week.

However, she said the warm weather, which is nothing out of the ordinary, doesn't mean that the country won't experience another system that might result in lower temperatures

She added that should such a cold system arrive, the recovery period in temperatures won't be long.

Chiloane said this week parts of the country will see a gradual increase — “like a two or three degree difference compared to midwinter in terms of temperature”.

