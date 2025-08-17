Members of the Pimville Methodist Church gathered on Sunday for a prayer service in support of the family of e-hailing driver, Mthokozisi Mvelase, who was shot and burnt to death at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Wednesday.
The church extended their condolences and support to Mvelase’s family and to the family of a victim who was injured during Wednesday night’s shooting.
The church’s treasury member, Moshe Molefe, confirmed that one of the injured victims — who is a member of the church’s youth group in Chiawelo — has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.
WATCH | Church consoles family of slain e-hailing driver
“We are glad that she is recovering well at home,” Molefe said.
He added that the church stands with the grieving families and the broader community during this time of mourning.
“We are here today to remind the community that our church is an alternative community and we are with them in these difficult moments. We are bringing peace and prayers to the mall and assuring people that we care,” Molefe said.
