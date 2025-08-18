Funding crisis hits Eastern Cape GBV activists
US funding pull-out forces some NGOs and NPOs to shut down programmes, cut staff
Gender-based violence services in the Eastern Cape are being scaled back or shut down as organisations lose key US funding, forcing staff retrenchments and leaving vulnerable communities without support...
