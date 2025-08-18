News

Funding crisis hits Eastern Cape GBV activists

US funding pull-out forces some NGOs and NPOs to shut down programmes, cut staff

Premium
By ZIYANDA ZWENI - 18 August 2025

Gender-based violence services in the Eastern Cape are being scaled back or shut down as organisations lose key US funding, forcing staff retrenchments and leaving vulnerable communities without support...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | MTN8 semifinals preview: Pirates vs Sundowns
At least 26 Die in Migrant Shipwreck off Italy's Lampedusa Island | Dawn News ...