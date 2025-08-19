Six rhino horn syndicate suspects granted bail

Five men and a woman accused of being involved in the trafficking of 964 rhino horns valued at R250m were granted bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court on Tuesday.

John Frederick Hume, 83, founder and owner of the Platinum Rhino Conservation Enterprise, was granted R100,000 bail.

The director of a nonprofit organisation, Elizabeth Catharina Van Niekerk, 58, and transport maintenance manager Clive John Mervan Melville, 63, were granted R10,000 bail each while attorney Izak Hermanus du Toit, 50, insurance broker Mattheus Hendrikus Wessels Poggenpoel, 37, and game reserve manager Johannes Abraham Hennop, 52, were each granted R20,000 bail.

“They are collectively facing a total of 55 charges of multiple counts of racketeering, fraud, contravention of the National Environmental Management Act, contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, theft and money laundering,” the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks said in a joint statement.

It is alleged that between 2017 and 2024, the accused operated an international rhino horn trafficking syndicate and defrauded the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment (DFFE).

“They allegedly obtained permits to trade rhino horn locally, while intending to channel the horns into illegal international markets in Southeast Asia.”