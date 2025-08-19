News

WATCH | Competition Commission approaches ConCourt over bank price-fixing

By TimesLIVE - 19 August 2025

The Competition Commission is before the Constitutional Court on Tuesday for an appeal following allegations that banks have conspired to manipulate the rand against the US dollar.

