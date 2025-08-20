News

Almost 140 pupils affected by Mthatha floods receive school uniforms

Premium
By DISPATCH REPORTER - 20 August 2025

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Eastern Cape department of social development distributed school uniforms to almost 140 pupils in Mthatha who lost theirs during the recent floods...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Rebels armed with machetes kill at least 52 in eastern Congo |REUTERS WARNING: ...
SANTACO media briefing