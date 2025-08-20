Almost 140 pupils affected by Mthatha floods receive school uniforms
The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the Eastern Cape department of social development distributed school uniforms to almost 140 pupils in Mthatha who lost theirs during the recent floods...
