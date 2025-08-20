The commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is due to begin its hearings on September 1.
This was announced by commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga, a recently retired Constitutional Court judge.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to look into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with police investigations and overstepping his role when he ordered the disbandment of the police political killings task team.
In July Madlanga said of the inquiry's mandate: “The entities and persons, people we must investigate are the SAPS, metro police of the three metros in Gauteng, the National Prosecuting Authority, the State Security Agency, the judiciary, correctional services and any institution in the criminal justice system.
“These entities and people are to be investigated in relation to infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.”
Madlanga said after three months the commission wanted to be in a position to submit an interim report to the president and make recommendations regarding action that needs needed to be taken.
It is expected that the first hearing will be held in public in Pretoria at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. The venue has been made available to the commission free of charge.
TimesLIVE
Inquiry into Mkhwanazi allegations to start hearing evidence on September 1
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system is due to begin its hearings on September 1.
This was announced by commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga, a recently retired Constitutional Court judge.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the commission to look into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused police minister Senzo Mchunu of interfering with police investigations and overstepping his role when he ordered the disbandment of the police political killings task team.
In July Madlanga said of the inquiry's mandate: “The entities and persons, people we must investigate are the SAPS, metro police of the three metros in Gauteng, the National Prosecuting Authority, the State Security Agency, the judiciary, correctional services and any institution in the criminal justice system.
“These entities and people are to be investigated in relation to infiltration of law enforcement, intelligence and associated institutions within the criminal justice system by criminal syndicates.”
Madlanga said after three months the commission wanted to be in a position to submit an interim report to the president and make recommendations regarding action that needs needed to be taken.
It is expected that the first hearing will be held in public in Pretoria at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College. The venue has been made available to the commission free of charge.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos