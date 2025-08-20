News

Israel to call up 50,000 reservists before Gaza City offensive, military official says

By Alexander Cornwell - 20 August 2025
An Israeli soldier and military vehicles on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border on August 18 2025. An Israeli military official says 50,000 reservists will be called up before a planned offensive to take Gaza City.
Image: REUTERS/ AMIR COHEN

Israel will call up 50,000 reservists before a planned offensive to take Gaza City, but most forces that would operate in the Gaza Strip's largest urban centre would be active duty soldiers, an Israeli military official said on Wednesday.

The call-up notices could be sent in the coming days with reservists to report for duty in September, the military official said.

“Most troops who will be mobilised in this new stage will be active duty and not reservists,” said the official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

The reservists who are called up could be in the air force, intelligence or supporting roles, or replace active duty soldiers stationed outside Gaza, the official said.

