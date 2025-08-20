Limpopo man arrested for murder of pregnant girlfriend

Limpopo police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 23-year-old pregnant girlfriend to death at Leeufontein RDP section near Marble Hall.

According to a police spokesperson, the deceased was reportedly four months pregnant when found with multiple stab wounds on Wednesday morning.

The spokesperson said the girlfriend had previously charged the man with assault but had withdrawn the charges last month.

“The suspect was arrested in May 2025 for assault of the deceased, and he made several appearances at the Groblersdal magistrate's court.

“The victim [deceased] submitted a withdrawal request statement at court; which led to the release of the suspect in July 2025.”

In the latest incident, the police received a report from community members about a female victim who was injured at Leeufontein RDP section.

“The police responded to the call and found the victim in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. She was confirmed deceased when paramedics arrived at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

The police managed to establish that the woman was in a romantic relationship with the suspect, who fled the scene after the incident.

“The suspect was arrested on Wednesday morning after police received information about his hiding place in Elandskraal where he was swiftly arrested,” the spokesperson said.

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the ongoing violence against women and children in the province.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Groblersdal magistrate's court on Thursday.

