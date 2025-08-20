News

Police kill three gunmen during Mamelodi shoot-out

One suspect fled and police recovered an AR rifle and two pistols

By Sowetan Reporter - 20 August 2025
Three suspects were killed by police in Mamelodi during a shoot-out. Police seized suspected illegal firearms.
Image: 123RF/RUSLANPHOTO2

Gauteng police shot dead three suspects in Mamelodi on Tuesday night and recovered suspected illegal firearms.

One suspect managed to flee.

Hawks Gauteng spokesperson Lt-Col Christopher Singo said the shooting came after members of their tactical operation management section received information about a group of suspects who allegedly had illegal firearms in Mamelodi East, Stoffelpark extension 15.

He said they followed up on the information.

On Tuesday night, a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation consisting of the Hawks, Gauteng Highway Patrol, Airwing and Mamelodi East police was conducted when the police visited the house, said Singo.

“Upon arrival at the premises, a shoot-out ensued between the police and the suspects. Three suspects were fatally wounded by the police and one suspect fled the scene. The police recovered one AR rifle and two pistols.”

