Santaco apologises to family of slain e-hailing driver, pledges funeral support

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) president Motlhabane Tsebe has apologised to the family of a 27-year-old e-hailing driver who was murdered outside Maponya Mall in Soweto last week.



The killing, believed to be linked to ongoing taxi violence, has shocked communities and intensified calls for an end to the bloodshed.

Speaking at a media briefing, Tsebe expressed condolences to the grieving family, describing the death as a betrayal of trust.

“To the family of this young man, I want to say from my heart we are deeply sorry. Condolences,” said Tsebe. “You entrusted your son to this country on the promise of honest work, and that trust was betrayed by violence. We stand with you in your grief.”

Tsebe said Santaco would also support those injured and traumatised during the incident.

“We also extend support to the injured and to every community member who was traumatised by what they witnessed,” he said.

He said Santaco would cover the burial costs in partnership with Icebolethu Funeral Parlour.

“We have seen the family asking for support and as Santaco we are ready to take care of the body in partnership with Icebolethu funeral parlour. I have sent my team to talk with the family if they would give us the right to take that body from Gauteng to KZN and also to bury the body.”

Tsebe added that the council had reached out to churches in Soweto for spiritual guidance and healing in the wake of the tragedy.

“We have also spoken to some Soweto ministries because we need divine intervention in this regard. After the funeral, we will send a team to check on those still in hospital and later host a prayer day at Maponya Mall with the support of bishops and ministries.”

Condemning the violence, Tsebe stressed that Santaco would not tolerate criminality within its ranks.

“This tragedy is not just a transport story, it is a human story. It is about life cut short, about families left broken and about communities that no longer feel safe in South Africa,” he said.



Tsebe said Santaco condemns the violence.

“As Santaco we cannot remain silent, we condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms. We are saying zero tolerance to violence. Any operator, driver or member of our operations found to have been involved in this attack or any similar act of violence will be immediately expelled from our ranks. Criminals are not part of our industry,” he said.

Tsebe said Santaco's role extended beyond transport and that the organisation had a responsibility to help restore peace.

TimesLIVE