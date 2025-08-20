Student who died in building fall had not been 'defunded', says DUT

The Durban University of Technology student who fell to his death from a building at the Steve Biko campus on Tuesday had not been “defunded”.

There were reports the incident was a result of financial pressure due to the student being defunded but the institution on Wednesday denied those reports.

“Mr Sphiwokuhle Madela, a third-year student enrolled in the BHSc diagnostic radiography programme in the Faculty of Health Sciences, tragically lost his life during the incident in the S-Block building.

“He was a dedicated and hardworking student, performing well in his studies. Mr Madela was fully funded by NSFAS, which was reflected in the last payment file dated August 4 and was coded as a returning student for both tuition and residence in 2025.

“Importantly, he was not part of the NSFAS exceptions file, commonly referred to as `defunded students'. We wish to emphasise that this tragedy was not related to funding or academic matters but rather to personal distress,” DUT said.