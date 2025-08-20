News

WATCH | Food influencers hit by car mid-vlog while inside restaurant

By TimesLIVE - 20 August 2025

YouTube food influencers NinaUnrated and Patrick Blackwood captured the moment a car crashed into them inside a restaurant.

It happened while the pair were filming a vlog at the restaurant in Houston in the US.

They were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and reports said the incident was a "freak accident".

