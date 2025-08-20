“These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, these are my private parts, no-one should touch them, no-one should see them,” they sing.
WATCH | Song teaching kids to say ‘no’ to inappropriate touching goes viral
Journalist
Image: Gelda Waterboer/Tik Tok
Namibian teacher Gelda Waterboer is making waves on social media after a video of her teaching pupils a song about reporting inappropriate touching went viral.
The video, which has logged more than 97.3-million views, 125,100 comments and 11.7-million likes, shows Waterboer singing with her pupils.
“These are my private parts, private parts, private parts, these are my private parts, no-one should touch them, no-one should see them,” they sing.
“And if you touch my private parts, private parts, I will tell my mother, I will tell my father, I will tell my teacher.”
In a separate video, Waterboer explained why teaching children about sexual safety is crucial.
“There is a great need for awareness that needs to be spread about the safety of children. I wish I had a teacher such as me growing up. I wish I had a teacher who would tell me it is to say 'no' to people you also trust,” she said.
“You have the right over your body. I take this personally because I wish I knew that growing up. Some matters need to be addressed with seriousness. They need to know the value in their 'no'.
“As Africans we take such topics as taboo. We put it under the table, it’s not something we discuss with children, and that makes African children fearful of speaking up. Even telling their parents can feel impossible.”
Waterboer said her mission is personal.
“For me, as long as I am a teacher, I have vowed that I will be the teacher I never had and needed when I was growing up. I will be the teacher that provides protection for these children and helps them reach their highest potential.”
Some social media users commented on her “aggressive” style of singing the song — to which Waterboer responded that this is a serious matter that needs urgent attention.
“Excuse me if I was aggressive, because yes, it is personal for me. Some things need to be loud. Some things need to be aggressive. It is not a funny thing. A young child is going through something every second, every day, every hour. For us to take it seriously they will also start taking it seriously. They will know there is power in my 'no'. They will know I have the right to say 'no'.”
In South Africa last year, the DA revealed shocking statistics that showed more than 106,000 rape cases and 22,000 sexual assault cases involving children were reported over the past six financial years. Rape accounted for 38.3% of crimes against children nationwide in 2022/2023.
In January this year, attorney and lifestyle content creator Karabo “Didi” Khumalo posted a TikTok and Instagram video teaching her young son about the subject. Her video, which has more than 316,000 views, shows her asking her son who is allowed to touch his private parts. He responds confidently: “Only my mom and dad.”
“It’s sad that we have to do this, but it’s important. The world is a scary place,” Khumalo said in her caption.
Social media users praised Waterboer’s efforts.
Janessa Gallegos from Colorado, US, said: “I just want to send a huge thank you for being so mindful and teaching children about their private parts. I pray parents follow up. This is so needed and every child should learn this.”
Harold Haoseb commented: “Great job, well done. There is no age restriction in sexual harassment awareness. Awareness must be done as soon as possible.”
Caty Shemuvalula Sheya said: “This is what it means to stand up for the vulnerable — for those who cannot fight for themselves. By teaching children to speak up, you are planting courage and breaking the silence.
“Parents, take note: teach your little ones this song. Let’s raise children who know their voice matters and their bodies belong to them. Enough is enough.”
