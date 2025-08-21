BREAKING: Armed gang bombs ATM, safe in Fort Jackson garage robbery
Police have launched a manhunt for a group of nine armed men who carried out a violent robbery and bombing at the Shell Garage in Fort Jackson in the early hours of Thursday morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.