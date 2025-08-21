Eastern Cape pupil, 17, in court after fellow pupil stabbed, robbed and shoved into pit toilet

The victim was discovered on Wednesday morning by another pupil and was rushed to Victoria Hospital for treatment.
He is recovering from his injuries.
“The identified 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Wednesday,” Gantana said.
“He has been charged with attempted murder and robbery with a weapon other than a firearm.”
The suspect appeared in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Thursday.
He was remanded at the John X Meriman Juvenile Centre and will return to court on Monday.
“We commend the community and the school for their co-operation and the investigating team for their swift work, which led to this arrest,” acting Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Major-General Thandiswa Kupiso said.
“We assure the community that such acts of violence, especially within our places of learning, will be met with the full might of the law.”
A 17-year-old Eastern Cape pupil has appeared in court after he allegedly stabbed a fellow pupil and robbed him of his phone and money.
The 16-year-old victim remained trapped in a toilet pit overnight after being shoved into it.
A case was opened on Wednesday following a distressing incident at Nkwenkwezini High School in the Dyamala locality, Dikeni.
Dikeni police acted swiftly, leading to the arrest of the suspect in connection with a case of attempted murder and robbery that occurred at the school.
“It is alleged that on Tuesday at about 8am, a 16-year-old scholar was attacked by a fellow student inside the school premises,” police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.
“The victim was stabbed in the neck, robbed of his cellphone and a sum of cash, and subsequently shoved into a pit toilet. He remained trapped there throughout the night.”
