Money shortage may mean only one voter registration weekend next year

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has warned that the ongoing fiscal challenges could limit registration opportunities for the 2026 local government elections and potentially give South Africans only one chance to register.

Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Thursday the IEC expected the registration weekend to be in June 2026. However, he noted there was no guarantee there would be a second chance to register.

“The reason for that is financial. We are in discussion with the National Treasury so it may well be that ahead of the elections there may be one general registration weekend,” he said. “Our preference is two but we all know the fiscal position of the country.”

Mamabolo was part of the IEC delegation that addressed members of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature in Pietermaritzburg on the opening day of its multi-stakeholder engagement in the province.

He confirmed that electronic voting will not be implemented next year, although there were policy discussions about using it in the future.

The commission added that it was taking steps to prevent a repeat of the technical problems it experienced in the 2024 elections but reiterated that its systems were not compromised and the national elections maintained their integrity despite those setbacks.