The Music in Space Tour has been brought to a halt as musician and climate activist Bjorn Vido recovers after suffering two heart attacks.
The Danish musician was set to host the open air event featuring artists from Rwanda, South Africa and Uganda on Saturday.
A statement shared on his social platform on Thursday said Bjorn was in a “critical condition” after suffering two heart attacks.
“His doctors have advised that he cannot participate in any events until he has made a full recovery. Bjorn is not only the organiser of this show but also a key figure in its production, including the exclusive short film on climate change and conservation that was to be premiered, a special performance from him.”
The concert has been postponed to a date still to be announced.
Musician Bjorn Vido 'critical' after suffering two heart attacks
“Given his vital role, we cannot move forward with the concert now. We know how much you were looking forward to this event. The excitement you've shown, with more than 3,000 tickets sold, means the world to us and our superstars from different countries.
“We share your disappointment and are working diligently to reschedule the concert for a later date. For now, all tickets will remain valid for the new date, which we will announce as soon as possible. We are committed to making this concert happen and delivering the experience you deserve.
“Thank you for your understanding and continued support. Please join us in sending your thoughts and prayers to Bjorn and his family for a full and speedy recovery.”
