Two arrested as police recover suspected stolen sheep in Qumbu
A police task team has arrested two men and confiscated nine suspected stolen sheep and an unlicensed firearm in Qumbu.
Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the formation of the district stock theft task team was beginning to show positive results after the arrest of the men for their suspected involvement in stock theft in the OR Tambo district.
On Thursday at about 1am, task team members followed up on intelligence information.
One suspect was allegedly found with nine presumed stolen sheep and his story led police to a suspect with an unlicensed firearm.
“A homestead in Blackhill locality was searched, where a 37-year-old man was found in possession of nine sheep,” Matyolo said.
“The suspect alleged that he exchanged his two horses for sheep.”
Police followed up on that information and were led to a homestead in Mjikelweni locality, where they interviewed a 21-year-old man who denied knowledge of such an exchange.
Police allegedly found the second man in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.
“He was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” Matyolo said.
“The 37-year-old man was charged with possession of suspected stolen property [sheep].”
The firearm, which had no serial number, was confiscated and the sheep were taken to the nearest municipal pound for investigation.
Both men are due to appear in the Qumbu magistrate’s court on Friday.
OR Tambo district police commissioner Major-General Norman Modishana applauded the task team members for their good work in fighting stock theft in the district.
“We urge farmers, especially in areas known as hotspot areas, to work closely with the task team,” he said.
