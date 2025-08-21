Unbearable pain as gran first loses daughter then granddaughter
Teen stabbed seven times in brutal attack, while her mom died in freak accident six months ago
Bedridden in her one-room shack in Mdantsane’s Zone 9, Funeka Ranisi, 70, says her heart has been shattered beyond repair...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.