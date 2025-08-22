While officers were still processing the crime scene, a second incident was reported near Rhayi on the N2 towards Makhanda. Members of the Mdantsane High Patrols and Qonce Flying Squad apprehended one suspect and seized explosives, a blue Toyota RunX and stained banknotes believed to have been stolen in the attack.
Later, another suspect was arrested in Komani while allegedly travelling to Johannesburg. Police said he was in possession of banknotes stained with security ink.
In a related development, a red Volkswagen Polo believed to have been used by the suspects was found abandoned near Tamara after being involved in an accident. The occupants fled on foot, and Public Order Policing and Crime Intelligence units are continuing the search for the remaining suspects.
The arrested man faces charges including business robbery, contravention of the Explosives Act, attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
“The swift and coordinated response of all our units has ensured that at least one suspect has been brought to book. The investigation is ongoing and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out,” Gantana said.
Daily Dispatch
BREAKING | Police arrest suspect after ATM bombing in Dimbaza
A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a violent supermarket robbery and ATM bombing in Dimbaza in the early hours of Friday morning.
Eastern Cape police confirmed that the suspect was apprehended during a multi-disciplinary operation that also led to the recovery of a vehicle, explosives and an undisclosed amount of cash.
According to police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana, the incident occurred at around 1am when armed suspects targeted the Yeyetu Supermarket in the Dimbaza Complex.
“It is alleged that the suspects, armed with firearms and explosives, bombed four ATMs inside the premises. Fortunately, four shop workers, who were sleeping inside the shop at the time, were not injured,” Gantana said.
Police said several cartridges were recovered at the scene. The suspects fled in three vehicles heading towards Qonce.
Sleeping motorist miraculously survives N2 filling station onslaught
While officers were still processing the crime scene, a second incident was reported near Rhayi on the N2 towards Makhanda. Members of the Mdantsane High Patrols and Qonce Flying Squad apprehended one suspect and seized explosives, a blue Toyota RunX and stained banknotes believed to have been stolen in the attack.
Later, another suspect was arrested in Komani while allegedly travelling to Johannesburg. Police said he was in possession of banknotes stained with security ink.
In a related development, a red Volkswagen Polo believed to have been used by the suspects was found abandoned near Tamara after being involved in an accident. The occupants fled on foot, and Public Order Policing and Crime Intelligence units are continuing the search for the remaining suspects.
The arrested man faces charges including business robbery, contravention of the Explosives Act, attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
“The swift and coordinated response of all our units has ensured that at least one suspect has been brought to book. The investigation is ongoing and the possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out,” Gantana said.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos