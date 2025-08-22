When more callers weighed in Holomisa’s patience wore thin.
LISTEN | ‘Go to hell’: Bantu Holomisa clashes with radio callers over age, arrogance and politics
Deputy minister of defence and military veterans Bantu Holomisa didn’t mince his words on live radio, telling a caller and presenter to “go to hell” during a heated exchange on Gagasi FM’s current affairs show on Thursday night.
The drama began when a listener called and said politicians older than 65 should step aside for younger people.
“When someone is 60 to 65 in South Africa, they retire. People who are 65 to 70 must get out of positions and make way for young people. Give us a chance to work,” the caller said.
The leader of the UDM shot back: “That’s nonsense. Nelson Mandela was 72 when he was released in 1990. He became president in his 70s. Age doesn’t matter. You’re mistaken if you think young people are automatically smarter. Experience counts. The constitution doesn’t say people over 60 or 70 should stop participating in politics. What we need is a generational mix.”
Listen to the exchange:
When more callers weighed in Holomisa’s patience wore thin.
When one went on too long, he interrupted: “Baba, please, please be quick. We’re not going to be lectured here.”
Another caller accused Holomisa of being “arrogant”, to which he replied: “That’s a compliment. If I’m arrogant, you’re arrogant too. Thank you, bye-bye.”
When challenged again by a frustrated listener who said politicians “can’t answer questions but were voted into power”, Holomisa clapped back: “You didn’t vote for me. Don’t talk lies.”
The angry exchange escalated when a listener told Holomisa he was “useless” and vowed never to vote for him. The host asked the deputy minister to retract his remarks after he told the caller to “go to hell”.
Holomisa refused: “I’m not going to do that. If you’re not satisfied, you can go to hell too.”
The interview ended abruptly after his outburst.
