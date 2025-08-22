Mcinga gospel concert to raise funds for flood victims
Gospel artist Betusile Mcinga will host the sixth annual Gospel Festival on September 6 at the OR Tambo Hall in Mthatha, with the 2025 event aimed at raising funds for families who were affected by the recent floods...
