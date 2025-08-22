Sleeping motorist miraculously survives N2 filling station onslaught
A weary Eastern Cape motorist’s decision to pull over at a fuel station on the N2 in Fort Jackson, near Mdantsane, for a quick nap nearly cost him his life in the early hours of Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.