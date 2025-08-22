Taiwan economy minister resigns before expected cabinet reshuffle

“Regarding the criticism and feedback I have received from various sectors during this period, whether directed at policies or at me personally, I sincerely appreciate it and humbly accept it,” he said.
Taiwan's economy minister said on Friday he had resigned for health reasons, before a widely expected cabinet reshuffle as the government faces domestic challenges including trying to work with an opposition-dominated legislature.
One of the ministry's key roles is overseeing the crucial semiconductor sector in Taiwan, home to the world's largest contract chipmaker TSMC.
It also enforces controls to ensure sensitive hi-tech goods do not end up in countries subject to export curbs such as China or Russia, and oversees energy policy.
Kuo Jyh-huei, previously a senior executive of a TSMC supplier, Topco Scientific, assumed the role in May last year as President Lai Ching-te's administration took office.
Kuo said his resignation was based on “health considerations” given the taxing nature of the job.
Kuo has faced criticism from opposition parties for his frequent verbal slip-ups.
