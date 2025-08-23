The Hawks have made an arrest in the case of slain Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Avele Fumba said a 33-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning and will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Monday.
He faces charges relating to the assassination of a female state prosecutor.
Fumba said after Brown was killed on July 31, a multidisciplinary investigation team led by the Hawks' Gqeberha serious organised crime investigation (SOCI) unit, working in close collaboration with various SAPS units, began their investigation.
“Through relentless investigative efforts, the team positively identified a 33-year-old male suspect linked to the murder,” Fumba said.
“It was established that the suspect fled to Johannesburg shortly after the incident in an attempt to evade justice.
“On August 21 , while investigators were pursuing leads in Johannesburg, critical information was received indicating that the suspect was travelling back towards Gqeberha.
“Acting with precision, the team strategically co-ordinated a roadblock in the early hours of August 21. The suspect’s vehicle was intercepted, and he was successfully apprehended.”
Provincial Hawks head Maj-Gen Mboiki Obed Ngwenya said the arrest was a significant step forward but the investigation was ongoing.
“The Hawks will not allow criminals to intimidate the justice system and will ensure that all those behind the ruthless killing are brought to justice.”
Arrest made in case of murdered Gqeberha prosecutor Tracy Brown
