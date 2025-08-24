As the trial of the self-confessed arsonist in the deadly Usindiso building fire continues, uncertainty hangs over the fate of seven “key” witnesses the state says cannot be traced.
Disappearance of 'crucial' state witnesses casts shadow over Usindiso fire trial
NPA says untraceable witnesses' submitted hearsay evidence will stand in court
As the trial of the self-confessed arsonist in the deadly Usindiso building fire continues, uncertainty hangs over the fate of seven “key” witnesses the state says cannot be traced.
Criminologist Guy Lamb told TimesLIVE's sister publication Sowetan the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was likely to face challenges in securing a conviction without these witnesses physically appearing in court.
“Chances of successful prosecution are low,” he said.
“Detectives gathered the evidence through statements given by the witnesses who are no longer available. However, in South Africa, if a witness is unavailable, their prior statement can be used as evidence under the hearsay exception, provided it is reliable, necessary, and admitting it serves the interests of justice.”
The trial stems from the August 31 2023 blaze that gutted the Usindiso building in the Johannesburg CBD, killing 76 people, injuring scores of others and leaving many homeless.
The accused, Sithembiso Lawrence Mdlalose, 31, initially confessed to starting the fire to conceal a murder he had committed and is facing charges of arson, murder and attempted murder. However, he has since retracted his initial confession, stating he was coerced into confessing while “highly intoxicated”.
Questions about the absence of witnesses were raised after it emerged seven of them, considered crucial to the state’s case, could not be located. Some were believed to have gone back to Malawi and Mozambique, while others had changed addresses and contact numbers.
Investigating officer Andile Mankanyi told the court earlier this month that police had exhausted efforts to track them down.
Zincedile Tiya, an attorney, said hearsay evidence was not admissible in court and that there was a process and procedure followed in courts when submitting a statement to court as evidence or an exhibit. “Such [a] process requires the author or deponent thereto to be present and speak to the statement he/she made to police.
“Such statement must have been taken freely and voluntarily, must be explained and read back to the person making [the] statement, must be translated to the language he/she understands. It must be signed by the person making the statement in front of a peace officer,” he said.
Tiya said in the absence of deponents, if their evidence was submitted in court, it “would change our criminal law jurisprudence, and that would be a bad law.”
He said no court could find an accused person guilty of any offence where there were no witnesses.
NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole, however, downplayed the impact of the disappearance of the witnesses. “The evidence for all seven witnesses is in and presented in the form of statements,” he said.
“Though the witnesses may not be traceable, the state has already submitted hearsay evidence in the form of their statements, so it won’t derail the case.”
Thembisile Buthelezi and John Mathayo Madson are among those who can't be traced.
