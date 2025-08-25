ANC branches accuse national leaders of interfering in local matters
A group of ANC branches in Buffalo City Metro have accused the party’s national leadership of meddling in internal processes, claiming a recent branch verification report was manipulated to sideline them before the Dr WB Rubusana regional conference...
