ATM bombing leaves terrified residents shortchanged
Thousands now being forced to travel to Qonce for cash withdrawals after Dimbaza robbery
Thousands of residents in Dimbaza, including pensioners who rely on ATM machines to withdraw their social grants every month, will now have to travel almost 20km to access cash withdrawals after the last four cash machines in their township were bombed on Friday by ATM bandits ...
