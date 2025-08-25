DA wants to know why there will be only two Life Esidimeni prosecutions

The DA says it has written to the chair of the portfolio committee on justice asking that the NPA appear before the committee to explain why it is considering prosecution for only two out of the 144 deaths in the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The patients who died were among the 1,711 mentally ill people who were transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities in 2015 and 2016 to ill-prepared non-governmental organisations.

“To date, 10 years later, there have been no prosecutions,” DA spokesperson on justice and constitutional development Glynnis Breytenbach said.

The NPA announced recently that it had received a legal opinion that the implicated government officials, then Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and then Gauteng mental health director Dr Makgabo Manamela, could be prosecuted for only two of the 144 deaths.