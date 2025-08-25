Eastern Cape pupils to benefit from SA swimmer’s epic Kyrgyzstan feat
SA ultra-endurance athlete Cameron Bellamy swam a gruelling 55km solo across an icy Alpine lake in central Asia at the weekend to raise money to bring sport and art to schools in the rural areas of the Eastern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.