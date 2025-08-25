Embracing the next level
Bubbly young entrepreneur wishes every one of her friends could experience the life-changing Tholoana Enterprise Programme she's on
East London entrepreneur Lelo Magazi is bubbling over with the life-changing experience she is going through, and she's keen to share her good fortune...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.