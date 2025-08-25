Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said police were at the scene to identify the deceased.
“A team is at the scene to gather information and evidence that will not only help unravel the cause of the murders but also help identify the perpetrators,” he said.
According to Mokgwabone, there have been complaints of illegal mining in the area, and it has been visited in the past by three national parliament portfolio committees on police as well as the departments of home affairs and minerals resources and energy.
“It cannot at this time be speculated or even ruled out that the killings are linked to the rival mining operations. As such, the police will conduct an extensive investigation that will ensure that those responsible are identified and arrested,” he said.
The bodies of three Zimbabwean men were recovered about three weeks ago from the Mkhomazane River in Mpumalanga. The men were believed to be illegal miners.
SowetanLIVE
Five bodies with gunshot wounds found at North West mine
'It can't be speculated or ruled out that the killings are linked to zama zama rivalries in the area' — police
Reporter
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF
North West police have launched an investigation after the discovery of the bodies of five men with gunshot wounds at an opencast mine in Tlhatlaganyane village, near Sun City, on Monday.
It is believed the killings could be linked to illegal mining activities., The discovery of the bodies follows a shooting reported in the area on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said police were at the scene to identify the deceased.
“A team is at the scene to gather information and evidence that will not only help unravel the cause of the murders but also help identify the perpetrators,” he said.
According to Mokgwabone, there have been complaints of illegal mining in the area, and it has been visited in the past by three national parliament portfolio committees on police as well as the departments of home affairs and minerals resources and energy.
“It cannot at this time be speculated or even ruled out that the killings are linked to the rival mining operations. As such, the police will conduct an extensive investigation that will ensure that those responsible are identified and arrested,” he said.
The bodies of three Zimbabwean men were recovered about three weeks ago from the Mkhomazane River in Mpumalanga. The men were believed to be illegal miners.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos