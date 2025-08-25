Innovation challenge to focus on technology-driven solutions to pressing societal issues
The East London Industrial Development Zone’s Science and Technology Park (STP), together with Unisa, has launched the Eastern Cape Innovation Challenge for 2025, intended to unlock the innovation potential of young people, students, and entrepreneurs by encouraging the development of technology-driven solutions to pressing societal challenges...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.