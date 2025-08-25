Sassa to roll out mandatory biometrics nationally on September 1

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) will introduce a mandatory biometrics enrolment system at all its offices from September 1 in a bid to prevent fraudulent activities.

Sassa believes the Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment system will revolutionise the administration of social grants and nip any graft in the bud.

This comes after a marathon of engagements with unions “on a myriad of issues and these have since been successfully resolved, paving the way for a new age for Sassa to administer a tight and credible grant system”, said Themba Matlou, Sassa CEO.

“Our plans were to commence with biometric enrolment at the beginning of the 2025/2026 financial year, however we hit a snag, but we have ironed out the issues that delayed our plans and it is all systems go for the implementation.

“The Beneficiary Biometric Enrolment comes as the agency is ramping up its efforts to improve its systems, detect and effectively root out any fraudulent elements in social grant administration.”