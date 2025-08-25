According to the report, women have 21% less than men in pension and provident fund balances while earning only 76c for every R1 men earn, which is a 24% pay gap.
The real cost of being a woman in SA: earning less and drowning in debt
Journalist
Image: 123RF
Women are carrying the bulk of household financial responsibilities on salaries that stretch thinner than men’s, with growing reliance on credit and short-term financial products to bridge the gap.
Research shows women spend most of their income on essentials such as food, transport, education and health care while increasingly turning to buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options, retail credit and loans to meet emergencies.
The latest survey data released by FinMark Trust shows that 75% of adults who borrowed money in 2024 needed to cover essentials such as food, with 43% relying on credit to put meals on the table.
Marketing manager at payments platform PayJustNow, Robyn Speelman, said the situation extends beyond pay inequality.
“What we’re seeing isn’t only a responsibility or a pay gap, it’s a power gap. Women are navigating complex financial lives on less income with fewer safety nets, and the system often continues to treat them as secondary earners or dependents,” said Speelman
A recent Discovery corporate and employee benefits insights report highlighted the financial disadvantage women face during their working lives.
According to the report, women have 21% less than men in pension and provident fund balances while earning only 76c for every R1 men earn, which is a 24% pay gap.
The report also showed the disparity deepens with age as older women face up to a 39% pay gap, which Discovery links to fewer promotion opportunities.
“Women are 1.3 times more likely to withdraw from their retirement savings pots, and they’re 80% more likely to use the withdrawals for school fees,” said the report.
Adding to the strain, Discovery’s modelling shows women live longer than men.
“A healthy 65-year-old woman will outlive a healthy 65-year-old man by two years. As a result, the same retirement lump sum must stretch over a longer lifespan, reducing monthly income,” said the report.
According to Stats SA’s 2021 household survey, 43.4% of children live only with their mothers, compared to 3.9% who live only with their fathers.
Product head at FNB loans, Alpheus Legodi, said the realities leave women vulnerable.
“The statistics reflect the lived experiences of millions of women who are trying to do everything right but are falling behind. This is not only a financial issue, it’s a crisis. Women often have no choice but to take on debt to meet basic needs,” said Legodi.
Discovery’s report said: “This places 10 times the financial burden on women, who need higher net pay to support their families or accept lower paying jobs that offer more flexibility in child care.”
Credit providers report women are not borrowing recklessly but strategically.
FinChoice, a digital financial services provider under the HomeChoice group, said 60% of its customers are women. The company's senior marketing and brand manager Robyn Edwards said women are making careful choices.
“We see our female customers taking out credit to tide them over when family commitments, home improvements/repairs and school fees must be met. They’re borrowing cautiously, spending strategically and saving whatever they can. What they need is a system that sees and supports them,” said Edwards.
PayJustNow, a BNPL platform where three out of four users are women, said women are using the service to plan smarter, not overspend.
“She is not using BNPL or retail credit to overspend, she is using it to plan. We see high use in categories such as medical retail, electronics and vehicle maintenance. These are smart, intentional purchases that help women stretch their budgets to take care of what matters most,” Speelman said.
Edwards said FinChoice has adapted its products to suit women's needs.
“We’ve designed our products to give greater flexibility and control. Features such as payment breaks, embedded insurance and always-on digital access mean women can manage their money on their terms and around their needs. It’s about supporting the way women make financial decisions: thoughtfully, responsibly and with others in mind.”
FNB’s integrated advice product head Ester Ochse said solutions such as debt consolidation can provide financial and emotional relief.
“It’s about reducing anxiety. When women can manage their debt more effectively, they regain control over their finances and their futures. By combining many debts into a single personal loan, you benefit from one payment, one interest rate, and potentially unlock cash flow to cover essentials or start saving,” said Ochse.
Ochse said debt consolidation is not only about simplifying payments and is a critical financial management tool for women who earn less but carry heavier credit burdens as it can stop debt from snowballing.
“While debt consolidation isn’t a miracle cure, it can be a lifeline, a way to plan again, hope again and breathe again. Let’s equip women with the tools they need to thrive because when women are financially free, everyone rises.”
