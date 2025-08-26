Nineteen children, aged between four and 12, were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a wall in Savannah Park near Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the driver lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a wall on Pebble Drive.
“ALS Paramedics responded to calls for medical assistance and arrived on the scene to find chaos. Immediately multiple ALS paramedics, ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist at the multiple-casualty incident,” he said.
“Paramedics set up a triage on the scene and immediately began treating the children while members of the public assisted by calling the children's parents. Once all the children had been treated on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals.”
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
TimesLIVE
19 children injured as taxi driver loses control and crashes into a wall
Senior reporter
Image: ALS Paramedics
Nineteen children, aged between four and 12, were injured when the minibus taxi they were travelling in crashed into a wall in Savannah Park near Chatsworth, south of Durban, on Tuesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the driver lost control of the vehicle which crashed into a wall on Pebble Drive.
“ALS Paramedics responded to calls for medical assistance and arrived on the scene to find chaos. Immediately multiple ALS paramedics, ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist at the multiple-casualty incident,” he said.
“Paramedics set up a triage on the scene and immediately began treating the children while members of the public assisted by calling the children's parents. Once all the children had been treated on the scene, they were transported to various Durban hospitals.”
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
TimesLIVE
Horrific collision on KZN north coast claims four lives
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos