Dismay over EL Golf Club’s uncertain future
Golfers, business leaders and residents fear historic facility may not survive new R100,000 a month rental fee
The future of the East London Golf Club remains uncertain as a bitter dispute over rental fees drags on, with Buffalo City Metro (BCM) demanding almost R100,000 a month for the city-owned facility...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.