IN PICS | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala's attempted murder case postponed to next Tuesday

By TimesLIVE - 26 August 2025
Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala was heavily guarded at Alexandra magistrate's court on Tuesday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Beleaguered businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court under heavy police guard on Tuesday, facing a charge  related to an attempted hit on his ex-lover, socialite Tebogo Thobejane.

Matlala and his wife Tsakani put up a united front as they appeared side-by-side in court, where the matter was postponed to next Tuesday.

Matlala, known as an influential businessman, had to be helped into the police vehicle as he was in leg irons.

The couple and two others are on trial for the attempted drive-by shooting of Thobejane in October 2023 in Sandton. She escaped injury but a friend who was with her was badly wounded and in hospital for more than a month.

Co-accused Musa Kekana, Teigo Floyd Mabusela, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, Tsakani Matlala and Nthabiseng Nzama in court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala speaking to his wife Tsakani moments after they appeared in court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Saps officers helping Matlala into a police vehicle as he leaves Alexandra magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

