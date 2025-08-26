Beleaguered businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala appeared in the Alexandra magistrate's court under heavy police guard on Tuesday, facing a charge related to an attempted hit on his ex-lover, socialite Tebogo Thobejane.
Matlala and his wife Tsakani put up a united front as they appeared side-by-side in court, where the matter was postponed to next Tuesday.
Matlala, known as an influential businessman, had to be helped into the police vehicle as he was in leg irons.
The couple and two others are on trial for the attempted drive-by shooting of Thobejane in October 2023 in Sandton. She escaped injury but a friend who was with her was badly wounded and in hospital for more than a month.
IN PICS | Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala's attempted murder case postponed to next Tuesday
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
