Justice DG Doc Mashabane disciplined for Madlanga commission delays
Deputy director-general responsible for ICT Jabu Hlatshwayo suspended
Journalist
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Justice and constitutional development department deputy director-general responsible for ICT Jabu Hlatshwayo has been suspended after the Madlanga commission was delayed.
Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said on Tuesday she had also instituted disciplinary proceedings against director-general Doc Mashabane.
This follows the announcement that the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system was delayed.
The inquiry established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was scheduled to start on September 1.
The commission chairperson and recently retired Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga announced on Tuesday its hearings will not start on September 1 due to delays in the procurement of vital infrastructure.
“After learning of the anticipated delays to be communicated by the Madlanga commission on Friday I immediately convened several meetings with the commission and the departmental officials to try to see if any intervention can be made to avert further delay,” Kubayi said.
“It was clear that it is practically impossible to intervene in the procurement process without compromising what is required by law as compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and supply chain management policies.”
She said she notified the president and did a full report for his consideration which included a communication of the Hlatshwayo's immediate suspension.
The president then delegated to the minister powers to institute disciplinary proceedings against the director-general.
Despite these challenges, the commission has commenced with the preliminary work that includes interaction with the witnesses.
She said the department remained committed to ensuring the commission begins its work without further delay and to strengthening the operational efficiency of the department to prevent similar setbacks in the future.
The department is responsible for the procurement of services and equipment for the commission in consultation with the chairperson and the secretary.
She said the Khampepe commission to determine whether attempts were made to prevent the investigation and prosecution of apartheid-era crimes will commence as announced without any further delays.
