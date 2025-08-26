Lotto chair Barney Pityana had asked to retire at end-December: Parks Tau

National Lotteries Commission (NLC) board chair Prof Barney Pityana did not resign but had asked to retire with effect from December, said trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau on Tuesday.

Tau was responding to recent media reports that Pityana had resigned.

“In July 2025, I received a formal request from the chairperson of the board to retire with effect from the 1st December 2025. This process was misinterpreted as a resignation,” Tau said.

Tau said that as the executive authority, he fully accepted Pityana's retirement request, and a proper process will unfold with immediate effect to fill the vacancy.

“To ensure business continuity, Prof Pityana will continue to serve in his role steering the strategic and governance responsibilities of the commission until December 31,” Tau said.