‘No evidence tendered by state to convict Maphisa’: defence argues in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Reporter
Image: VELI NHLAPO
The lawyer for Mthokoziseni Maphisa, one of the men accused of the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa, has argued the charges against his client should be dropped, citing a lack of independent evidence linking him to the alleged conspiracy to murder or commit robbery.
Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo submitted that the only reference to Maphisa’s involvement in the murder appeared in the confession statement of accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi, and that the state has failed to establish a prima facie case.
He argued that no evidence had been tendered by the state to support a conviction, and therefore Maphisa should be discharged and acquitted.
Maphisa has applied to have the charges against him dropped.
Meyiwa was shot dead in the presence of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014.
Also present were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend Longwe Twala, the sisters' mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends from KwaZulu-Natal who were visiting.
The occupants claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.
Maphisa, Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. The state alleges they acted in furtherance of a common purpose. They have all pleaded not guilty.
Nxumalo argued that the evidence of state witness Const Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu was not corroborated in all material respect, arguing the material aspects of his evidence were contradictory and affected his credibility.
“So, the bulk of the evidence of Zungu refers to is hearsay evidence in the sense that no witnesses were called before this court, despite him referring to those people. None were called before this court to corroborate the evidence of Zungu.”
Zungu gave crucial evidence about what happened the night Meyiwa was killed, placing all of the accused at a Vosloorus hostel on the day of the murder.
He also confirmed that they knew each other and identified some of them in pictures downloaded from Mncube’s phone taken at a gathering at a hostel in Vosloorus, pointing out that they were taken on the day of the murder. He testified about their activities on the day, their disappearance around the time of murder, their return with guns, and that they announced and celebrated Meyiwa's death before word got out.
In the state's case, lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda told the court all five accused actively participated in the planning and execution of the contract murder. Gininda said evidence indicated the planning of the offence and that a gathering took place after the incident at a Vosloorus hostel. He said his investigations revealed Meyiwa's murder was a contract assassination or hit rather than a robbery gone wrong.
Witnesses in the house testified about intruders while some neighbours testified to seeing them running out. An eyewitness identified Ntanzi as the tall intruder.
Gininda said Maphisa allegedly confessed to a private person about his involvement in the murder when he asked them why Ntanzi was arrested.
He said investigations revealed Maphisa’s role was to guard outside the house that night.
However, Nxumalo argued that Zungu's evidence did not detail a plan by the accused to execute the assassination.
“It does not place the accused together, or even himself, Zungu, that he overheard such a plan. Zungu's evidence does not reveal any prior agreement among the accused, including accused 4, to kill the deceased. There is absolutely no evidence, my lord, that accused 4 was present at the scene of the crime where the violence was being perpetrated, either circumstantial or direct, as or near the scene of the crime,” he said.
Nxumalo said there was no evidence that Maphisa intended to make common cause with those committing the assault.
“There is no evidence tendered by the state upon which this honourable court may convict accused number four. The onus is not on the accused to prove his innocence. It has always been the duty of the state to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.
