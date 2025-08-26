She also praised the school for its support but lashed out at the family of her brother’s alleged attacker for failing to reach out and offer “even just an apology” since the incident.
She described her brother as a smart and quiet person who loved people, loved to help where he could.
“That is why we were shocked to learn of the attack,” she said.
Provincial education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela praised the victim’s family for opening a case, saying such incidents were not acceptable, especially on school grounds.
She said the department condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms.
“We applaud the family [of the victim] for opening the case and we implore them not to drop the charges as they would have failed their child.
“We are going to get an incident report [from the school] to ensure that there is justice for the victim,” Mboxela said.
Eastern Cape child rights activist Petros Majola of Khula Community Development Projects described the incident as disturbing.
He said another family in Ngcobo was preparing to bury its child, an 18-year-old pupil who was killed during faction fights in his village.
He said the onus was also on the parents to instil the right values in their children.
Daily Dispatch
Pupil in hospital after being stabbed three times, allegedly by fellow pupil
Image: 123RF
School violence has reared its ugly head again in the Eastern Cape, this time after a high school pupil was rushed to hospital in Mthatha after he was stabbed allegedly by a fellow pupil.
The incident took place at Holy Cross High in Southridge in Mthatha on Friday.
Eastern Cape education authorities have promised to launch an urgent investigation into the shocking incident.
Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli confirmed a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm had been opened following the incident and that the suspect, aged 17, had been placed in the care of his parent.
“The suspect was warned to appear in the children’s court on September 1 on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm,” Nkohli said.
“The minor allegedly stabbed one of his schoolmates with a knife on school premises. The victim is recovering in hospital.”
The school referred requests for comment to the provincial department of education.
Eastern Cape pupil, 17, in court after fellow pupil stabbed, robbed and shoved into pit toilet
The Dispatch has seen cellphone footage taken on Friday at Holy Cross.
In one of the videos, pupils can be seen shouting “Angandihlabi nam [he must not stab me too]” as a pupil wearing a hooded matric jacket is marched out the school by a police officer.
In another short video, blood is seen splattered on tiles in what looked like a classroom.
On Tuesday, the family of the victim, who asked that he not be named for safety concerns, said they wanted justice for boy who was now “fighting for his life” in a hospital.
The 18-year-old grade 11 pupil had been rushed to hospital after being stabbed three times — in the arm, back and under the ribs.
His distraught older sister said doctors had confirmed that some veins in his arms had been cut during the attack which made his injuries so severe.
She said they wanted justice for him, but absolved the school from any blame.
“We want justice for our boy, who might never be OK again. We want the law to take its course because this was attempted murder.”
Principal stabbed during clash between schools
She also praised the school for its support but lashed out at the family of her brother’s alleged attacker for failing to reach out and offer “even just an apology” since the incident.
She described her brother as a smart and quiet person who loved people, loved to help where he could.
“That is why we were shocked to learn of the attack,” she said.
Provincial education spokesperson Vuyiseka Mboxela praised the victim’s family for opening a case, saying such incidents were not acceptable, especially on school grounds.
She said the department condemned the incident in the strongest possible terms.
“We applaud the family [of the victim] for opening the case and we implore them not to drop the charges as they would have failed their child.
“We are going to get an incident report [from the school] to ensure that there is justice for the victim,” Mboxela said.
Eastern Cape child rights activist Petros Majola of Khula Community Development Projects described the incident as disturbing.
He said another family in Ngcobo was preparing to bury its child, an 18-year-old pupil who was killed during faction fights in his village.
He said the onus was also on the parents to instil the right values in their children.
Daily Dispatch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos