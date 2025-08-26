Six suspects sought after Pakistani businessman kidnapped in Parkside

East London police are on the hunt for six people who allegedly kidnapped a Pakistani businessman in Parkside on Monday night.
This was the latest incident of kidnapping in the area after a nine-year-old Pakistani girl was snatched nearby seven months ago.
East London police spokesperson Captain Hazel Mqala said the victim, Rameez Ashiq, was waiting in his vehicle in the parking lot at a filling station in Parkside when he was accosted by occupants of a white Toyota Fortuner.
The incident happened at about 6.30pm.
Mqala said the vehicle, which had no front registration plate, entered the premises and stopped directly in front of Ashiq’s car.
“It is alleged that two males alighted from the Fortuner, produced a firearm, forcibly removed the victim from his vehicle and forced him into the rear of their vehicle.
“It is reported that there were a total of six male occupants in the Fortuner. Five were concealing their identities with surgical masks. The driver was not masked.
“No shots were fired during the incident. The suspects fled the scene in the Toyota Fortuner,” Mqala said.
Image: GARETH WILSON
Jubilation as girl freed — then another kidnapping
Mqala said a kidnapping case was opened for investigation at the Buffalo Flats police station on Tuesday morning.
“Detectives are pursuing several lines of inquiry and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.”
According to Pakistani Business Association chair Zaheer Iqbal, Ashiq owned an appliance shop in Parkside.
He said the kidnappers had reached out to the family for a ransom and the matter was reported to the police on Tuesday morning.
Footage of the incident shows a white four-door SUV arriving at the fuel station with three passengers.
One suspect is wearing a long yellow jacket and the other two are dressed in black.
After getting out of the vehicle, the man in the yellow jacket slowly opens the boot while the other two force Ashiq to the back of the car at gunpoint.
The whole incident took one minute and 14 seconds.
