State asks court to dismiss Meyiwa murder trial discharge application

The prosecution in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa has argued that the evidence presented by Const Sikhumbuzo Zungu, placing Mthokoziseni Maphisa at the crime scene the day of the murder, can be corroborated by objective evidence.

The state submitted its heads of argument to the Pretoria high court in the section 174 application brought by Maphisa.

State prosecutor Dr Ronnie Sibanda on Tuesday said that the application for discharge ought to be dismissed.

Meyiwa was shot dead in the presence of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo, at her mother's home in Vosloorus in October 2014.

Also present were Kelly's sister Zandile, her boyfriend Longwe Twala, the sisters' mother Ntombi Khumalo and two of Meyiwa's friends from KwaZulu-Natal who were visiting.

The occupants claimed Meyiwa was killed by one of two intruders who barged into the home and demanded cellphones and money.