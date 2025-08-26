Stats SA survey shows low trust in police: committee chair Ian Cameron

The portfolio committee on police intends to interact with Stats SA and the police service on the misalignment between police crime statistics and the perception of crime on the ground, as revealed in the latest Stats SA survey.

Committee chair Ian Cameron said on Tuesday Stats SA's governance, public safety and justice survey 2024/25 highlighted a worrying and inherent trust deficit between the police and the community.

“It is worrying that only about 43% of households that experienced housebreaking in the 2024/25 financial year reported some or all incidents to the police, and that about 51% of households that experienced home robbery reported some or all incidents to the police. This is a worrying low number of reported incidents to the police and points to an inherent trust deficit,” Cameron said.

The survey said theft of personal property was the most common crime in 2024/25. A total of 1.2-million people were affected, down from 1.3-million in 2023/24. However, most victims chose not to report these crimes: 69% chose not to report, while just 31% reported some or all incidents to the police.