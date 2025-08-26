News

Truck spill leaves foul odour in Qonce CBD

Premium
By EMIHLE MBANGATHA - 26 August 2025

A foul odour spread through Qonce’s CBD on Tuesday after a truck transporting organic waste spilled part of its load...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

[LIVE NOW] Media Briefing on the political environment and current developments.
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees