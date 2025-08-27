Mboxela reacted to the department’s announcement on social media, saying she would issue a personal statement presenting her side of the story.
Daily Dispatch
EC education department spin doctors suspended over bullying and harassment allegations
Image: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape education department has suspended its two spin doctors, Vuyiseka Mboxela and Velani Mbiza-Gola, over bullying and harassment allegations.
The department’s top brass condemned the alleged acts of harassment and bullying in the workplace.
On Wednesday, the department announced that an independent investigation team would be appointed to lead a probe.
Both employees have been put on precautionary suspension pending the finalisation of the investigation.
“The department condemns any forms of harassment in the workplace, it is against government policies and therefore cannot be tolerated,” department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said.
The suspensions follow media reports involving Mboxela and Mbiza-Gola, who are alleged to have engaged in misconduct relating to harassment.
In April, Mbiza-Gola was appointed education MEC Fundile Gade’s media liaison officer, taking over from department communication director Mboxela.
Workers stage protest after education official claims argument with colleague turned physical
Mboxela reacted to the department’s announcement on social media, saying she would issue a personal statement presenting her side of the story.
“I refuse to die silently again,” she posted on Facebook.
On Wednesday evening, Mboxela confirmed she had been suspended, but would not comment further.
Mbiza-Gola had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.
The department plans to engage in aggressive training programmes for its managers and staff on the department of public service and administration’s “The Prevention and Elimination of Harassment in the Public Service World of Work” policy.
The policy covers all aspects related to harassment, including physical, sexual, discriminatory, psychological, bullying and retaliation harassment.
The Dispatch reported last week that a complaint was formally lodged with the department’s labour relations desk against Mbiza-Gola, alleging he manhandled provincial education communications office assistant director Nomava Ncapayi.
This led to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) staging a protest at the provincial education headquarters in Zwelitsha, Qonce, calling for Mbiza-Gola’s suspension.
In July 2023, Mboxela was suspended after she was embroiled in an ugly spat with a colleague at the department’s provincial headquarters. Video clips of the incident went viral on social media.
Daily Dispatch
