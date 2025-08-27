A 22-year-old East London man died after going missing while free diving with friends in Port Alfred on Wednesday, about 3km upstream from the Kowie River Mouth.
The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Alfred duty crew, the SA Police Service and Gardmed ambulance services were activated at 8.44am.
“Two NSRI rescue craft, Rescue 11 Alpha and Lotto Challenger, accompanied by an NSRI medic, responded,” NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said.
“Upon arrival, we found three men at their boat, with two believed to have been free diving.
“One man failed to surface, and his friend was in the water conducting search efforts.”
NSRI rescue swimmers were deployed and located the missing man.
He was placed on an NSRI rescue craft, where CPR efforts continued until the craft reached the NSRI Port Alfred station.
Gardmed paramedics, assisted by the NSRI, continued CPR efforts, restoring a pulse en route to hospital.
However, the man’s condition deteriorated and he went into cardiac arrest.
He was declared dead later at the hospital.
Police have opened an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“It remains unknown what caused the man to fail to surface while free diving,” Lambinon said, conveying condolences to the family and friends of the young man.
Man dies after failing to surface while free diving in Port Alfred
Image: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
